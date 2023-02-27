Mental health a major concern among younger generation: Report

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Green Pencil Foundation, an NGO with pan India presence, conducted a survey on the mental health and wellness of students at Siddharth Madhyamik Vidyalaya, in the rural areas of Ambivali near Kalyan, on Monday.

The study had a sample size of 100 teenagers coming from underprivileged backgrounds between the ages of 13 and 14 with an equal number of boys and girls.

Mental health a major concern for younger generation

It revealed some alarming statistics, indicating that mental health is a major concern for the younger generation. It showed that one out of five students has looked for online resources for anxiety or depression, highlighting the need for effective mental health resources and support.

Statistics from the survey indicated that 64.2 percent of the students shared that the leading cause of stress and anxiety is issues and quarrels with their peers in school. Moreover, family issues and school work are comparably lower.

Boys more reluctant to open up about their issues

Rakshita Manglani, who conducted the survey, revealed that despite studies not being the leading cause of mental health issues, 89 percent of students felt overburdened by their studies. Additionally, 87.5 percent occasionally found it uncomfortable to talk about their mental health issues to anyone and chose to be by themselves. She observed that boys were more reluctant to open up about their issues compared to girls.

“Our survey has highlighted the need for effective mental health resources and support for the younger generation. Teachers and parents need to work together to address the stress and pressure students feel, particularly in regard to exams. Additionally, efforts must be made to bridge the gap between students and their parents, as well as encourage more open communication about mental health.” she said.

The Green Pencil Foundation is scheduled to conduct similar surveys in the Thane-Kalyan region, Navi Mumbai, and western suburbs of the city, with students of all backgrounds participating.