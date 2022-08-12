e-Paper Get App

Members of Navi Mumbai-based foundation tie rakhis to traffic rule violators; aimed to promote safe driving

Other members of the foundation tied Rakhis to traffic personnel on the occasion.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Members of Navi Mumbai-based foundation tie rakhis to traffic rule violators; aimed to promote safe driving | FPJ

Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation celebrated the Raksha Bandhan in a unique way. To promote road safety, the members of the foundation tied rakhi to those who were spotted flouting the traffic rules.

Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters; brothers promise to protect their sisters.

Many people lose their lives because of flouting traffic rules. By tying them [the violators] rakhis, the members of the foundation wanted to highlight the importance of safe driving.

Rupalitai Shinde, President of Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation tied Rakhis to traffic violators and wished for their safe journey. Other members of the foundation tied Rakhis to traffic personnel on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMembers of Navi Mumbai-based foundation tie rakhis to traffic rule violators; aimed to promote safe driving

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Seven college students suspended over viral hugging video

Assam: Seven college students suspended over viral hugging video

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian remains on ventilator

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian remains on ventilator

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai blog: Metro 3 Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead