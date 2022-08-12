Members of Navi Mumbai-based foundation tie rakhis to traffic rule violators; aimed to promote safe driving | FPJ

Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation celebrated the Raksha Bandhan in a unique way. To promote road safety, the members of the foundation tied rakhi to those who were spotted flouting the traffic rules.

Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters; brothers promise to protect their sisters.

Many people lose their lives because of flouting traffic rules. By tying them [the violators] rakhis, the members of the foundation wanted to highlight the importance of safe driving.

Rupalitai Shinde, President of Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation tied Rakhis to traffic violators and wished for their safe journey. Other members of the foundation tied Rakhis to traffic personnel on the occasion.