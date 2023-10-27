 Mega Block on Trans-Harbour Line, No Disruptions on Main Line & Harbour Line; Check Details
Check details of routes to be affected during the block

Updated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Mega Block on Trans-Harbour Line, No Disruptions on Main Line and Harbour Line; Check Details | file pic

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate a Mega Block on the Trans-Harbour line for maintenance work on Sunday (October 29). Details of the block are as under:

Block Section: Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Trans-harbour line.

Duration of Block: 11:10 am to 4:10 pm (5 hours).

Up & Down (Dn) Trans-harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi/Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.

Dn line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10:35 am to 4:07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10:25 am to 4:09 pm will remain cancelled.

There will be no Mega Block on the Main line and Harbour Line on October 29.

In a statement the CR said that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers have been requested to bear with the Railway Administration for any inconvenience caused.

