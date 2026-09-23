Meet Dr Mohit Kumar Garg: The 2014-Batch IPS Officer Overseeing Mumbai's High-Profile Celebrity Belt |

Mumbai: Dr Mohit Kumar Garg, a 2014-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Region - Zone II, Mumbai. His office is located at the Bandra Police Station Compound, Hill Road, Bandra (West). The Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu and D.N. Nagar police stations, along with the newly approved Irla Police Station, which is expected to become operational soon, fall under his jurisdiction. The zone covers some of Mumbai's most prominent residential, commercial and entertainment hubs, including neighbourhoods home to several Bollywood celebrities, making it one of the city's high-profile policing jurisdictions.

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Originally from Punjab, Garg completed his M.B.B.S. before clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. He chose policing over medicine to serve society on a broader scale. His medical background has shaped his analytical approach to policing and crisis management.



Dr Garg began his policing career in one of Maharashtra's most challenging assignments as Additional Superintendent of Police in Aheri subdivision of Gadchiroli district, a Naxal-affected region. During his tenure, he worked extensively on anti-Naxal operations, intelligence gathering, law-and-order management and confidence-building initiatives among tribal communities.

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Following his tenure in Gadchiroli, Dr Mohit Kumar Garg served as Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri, where he oversaw law and order, crime prevention and coastal policing in the Konkan district.



Dr Garg was subsequently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch (Preventive), Mumbai, where he supervised preventive policing, crime intelligence and operations aimed at curbing organised crime and habitual offenders. His focus remained on intelligence-led policing and preventing crimes through coordinated enforcement.



In 2023, Dr Garg took charge as DCP, Zone II, Mumbai. Since assuming office, he has been responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing crime, overseeing security arrangements during festivals and major public events, coordinating VIP security and supervising investigations into significant criminal cases. His emphasis on teamwork, field presence and prompt decision-making has earned him a reputation as a disciplined and approachable officer within the force.





Known for maintaining a relatively low public profile, Dr Garg is recognised for his hands-on leadership and commitment to professional policing. His medical training has also proved valuable in handling emergencies and high-pressure situations that require calm, informed decision-making.



As policing continues to evolve, officers like DCP Mohit Kumar Garg represent a new generation of IPS leadership that combines operational efficiency, intelligence-led policing and community-focused law enforcement. His journey from medicine to policing reflects a commitment to public service, demonstrating that the goal of serving society can be achieved through different professions with the same sense of dedication and integrity.



Contact: 022-26422042, 022-26453700

Email: dcpzone9-mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Address: Bandra Police Station Compound, Hill Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai – 400 050