MCZMA Clears CRZ Hurdle For Nariman Point–Colaba Coastal Bridge, Recommends Project To Centre | File

The proposed four-lane coastal bridge connecting Nariman Point with Colaba and Cuffe Parade has received a recommendation from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) perspective, paving the way for further approvals from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

MMRDA Plans Four-Lane Link Between Nariman Point and Colaba

The project, proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), involves construction of a coastal stilt bridge with two-level ramps to provide a direct road link between Nariman Point and Colaba/Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.

The proposal was discussed during the 200th meeting of the MCZMA held on July 23, 2026. After deliberations, the authority decided to recommend the project to MoEF&CC, New Delhi, subject to a series of environmental conditions aimed at protecting the coastal ecosystem, marine life and fishing activities in the area.

The proposed bridge is expected to provide an alternative connection between the two key business districts, reduce travel time, ease congestion on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and adjoining roads, and improve connectivity to the Mumbai Coastal Road and Metro Line-3 corridor.

1.86 km bridge connecting Nariman Point and Colaba

According to the proposal submitted by MMRDA, the bridge alignment will start from Subhash Chandra Bose Road near Nariman Point and terminate at Captain Prakash Pethe Marg/Rodehouse Marg at Colaba.

The total project length, including ramps, is approximately 1.869 km, while the flyover bridge section, including Ramp-1 and the bridge portion, is around 704 metres (475 metres + 229 metres).

The alignment will pass through coastal stretches and marine zones. The project involves land acquisition of around 1,765.51 square metres.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted by the project proponent highlighted several potential environmental impacts during construction.

The report stated that 79 trees would require transplantation within the project right of way. The removal and shifting of trees could result in temporary loss of terrestrial flora and habitats supporting local fauna.

The project is expected to generate around 2,212 cubic metres of muck from excavation and piling activities.

The report further stated that fishermen engaged in small-scale fishing and fish farming activities along the project stretch could be affected during the construction period.

The project implementing agency has also been asked to coordinate construction schedules with local fishing activities and locations to minimise disruption to fishermen. The authority has mandated obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Commissioner of Fisheries before commencement of work.

The proposed Nariman Point-Colaba bridge is part of Mumbai’s expanding coastal infrastructure network and is expected to create a new east-west connectivity link in South Mumbai once all approvals are secured.

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