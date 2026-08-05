Anees Bazmee, Siddhant Chaturvedi Seal Mumbai Property Deals Worth Nearly ₹19 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi have concluded separate real estate transactions in Mumbai with a combined value of nearly Rs 19 crore, according to property documents reviewed by real estate data analytics firm Liases Foras.

Bazmee Acquires Andheri Commercial Space for ₹6.32 Crore

While Bazmee has acquired a commercial office in Andheri (West) for Rs 6.32 crore, Chaturvedi has purchased a luxury apartment in Juhu for Rs 12.62 crore.

According to registration documents, Bazmee and his wife, Fatma Anees Bazmee, purchased a commercial office on the first floor of Adhikari Chambers at Oberoi Complex on New Link Road in Andheri (West). The office, measuring around 1,950 sq ft of carpet area, was acquired from Sri Adhikari Brothers Assets Holding Pvt Ltd, with Westwind Realtors Pvt Ltd acting as the confirming party.

Payment Schedule and Apartment Features Detailed in Agreement

In a separate transaction, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Meenal Laxaman Chaturvedi purchased a luxury apartment in "Namo Krishna," a redevelopment project by Relcon Infraprojects Ltd in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighbourhood.

Read Also DPDP Act Impact: WhatsApp Tests Age Verification Process For Users In India

The registered agreement values the transaction at ₹12.62 crore for Flat No. 601 on the seventh floor, having a carpet area of 1,640.63 sq ft along with a 164.52 sq ft balcony. The purchase also includes one automatic robotic parking space in the building's basement.

As per the agreement, the buyers paid a Rs 51 lakh token amount on July 17, 2026, followed by Rs 1.11 crore before execution of the agreement, while the remaining Rs 11 crore is payable within 30 days of execution.

The apartment is part of a redevelopment project built on a leasehold plot in Juhu. The project comprises a two-level basement, stilt floor, first-floor podium and 11 residential floors, including a duplex, and received its Occupation-cum-Building Completion Certificate (OCC) from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on November 6, 2024.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in