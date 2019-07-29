MCOCA invoked against Dawood Ibrahim's nephew in extortion case

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Monday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Rizwan Kaskar, nephew of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, an official said.

Rizwan, the son of Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar, was arrested along with an aide Raza Wadharia by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch in an extortion case.

He was picked up from Mumbai airport where he was waiting to board a flight to Dubai, the official said. Police investigations have revealed that both the accused had made several international calls to gangster Fahim Machmach, the official said.