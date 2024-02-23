McDonald's Under Scrutiny After Maharashtra FDA Finds Fast Food Chain Replacing Cheese With Vegetable Oil In Products |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken decisive action against fast-food behemoth McDonald's, alleging deceptive practices concerning the use of substitutes instead of authentic cheese in their burgers and nuggets, as per a report by TOI.

In response to the FDA's allegations, the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar has been suspended, compelling the chain to eliminate the term 'cheese' from various menu items.

FDA's Allegations Against McDonald's

The FDA contends that McDonald's employed cheese analogues without adequate disclosure, thereby misleading consumers into believing they were consuming genuine cheese.

Cheese analogues, engineered to mimic the taste and texture of traditional dairy cheese, often replace dairy fat with more economical vegetable oil.

Allegedly, McDonald's failed to divulge the use of cheese analogues on food labels or electronic display boards, potentially jeopardizing consumers' health.

FDA Chief Speaks On Incident

FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale in a statement to TOI said that "During inspection, our officers did not find any mention of cheese analogues anywhere. Items like 'cheese nuggets', 'cheesy dip', and 'cheese burger' were being labelled as such without indicating that the cheese was a substitute."

The FDA's scrutiny extends beyond McDonald's, with plans to probe other fast-food chains suspected of similar practices, as stated by Kale.

Despite McDonald's contesting the FDA's actions, the outlet's license in Ahmednagar was suspended due to an unsatisfactory explanation.

In December, McDonald's purportedly communicated to the FDA that they had rebranded their products by omitting the term 'cheese.' However, the FDA insists on broader investigations into analogous practices by other fast-food chains.

McDonald's, in response to the allegations, has denied the use of substitutes, stating, "...we want to reassure customers that we use only real, quality cheese in all our products," as per a report.