 MBVV Police Bust Major Drug Syndicate, Seize MD Worth ₹13.61 Crore In Mira Bhayandar Crackdown
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MBVV Police Bust Major Drug Syndicate, Seize MD Worth ₹13.61 Crore In Mira Bhayandar Crackdown

MBVV Police busted a major drug trafficking network in Mira Road, seizing 6.773 kg of Mephedrone worth ₹13.61 crore. The raid, triggered by a tip-off, led to multiple arrests including a couple linked to the stash. Further investigations exposed a wider interstate supply chain across Mumbai, Gujarat, and other areas.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, May 09, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
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MBVV Police Bust Major Drug Syndicate, Seize MD Worth ₹13.61 Crore In Mira Bhayandar Crackdown | file pic [Representative image]

Mira Bhayandar: In a significant crackdown on the narcotics trade, the Crime Detection Branch (Unit 4) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police has dismantled a major drug trafficking gang. Officials seized 6.773 kg of Mephedrone (MD), valued at approximately ₹13.61 crore in the international market.

The operation began on May 4, following a precise tip-off received by a team led by Police Inspector Pramod Badakh. The information suggested a large stockpile of drugs at the Chedda Adarsh building in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

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Upon raiding the premises, police recovered 1.324 kg of MD worth ₹2.66 crore from the residence of a woman identified as Firdos Arbaz Qureshi. Investigators determined that the contraband belonged to her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. Both were immediately taken into custody.

During the interrogation of the Qureshi couple, the police uncovered a wider network of suppliers and distributors. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of several other accomplices across different regions

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Moiz Javed Khan (Behram Baug, Jogeshwari), Arman Ali Kalam Ali Rain & Sunil Kamal Yadav (Oshiwara), Mohammad Wasim Yusuf Sheikh (Shanti Park, Mira Road), Irfan Anwar Kudiya (Rajkot, Gujarat), Mohammad Arafat Shamsuddin Ansari (Byculla), Khalda Arafat Ansari (Madanpura, Byculla), Akash Satyaram Yadav (New Link Road, Jogeshwari)

The total recovery stands at 6.773 kg, with the largest portion of the drugs being traced back to and seized from the Agripada area in Mumbai.

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Total Value of Seized MD is ₹13,61,38,480

The MBVV Police are currently investigating the "forward and backward linkages" of this syndicate to identify the original manufacturers and the end consumers to whom the gang intended to sell the illegal substances.

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