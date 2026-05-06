Bhiwandi : NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Burns Gutkha Packets To Protest Rising Drug Trade And Police Inaction

NCP workers stage a symbolic protest in Bhiwandi by burning gutkha packets over allegations of growing narcotics trade and police inaction | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 6: Bhiwandi: Escalating concerns over the alleged nexus between drug traffickers and enforcement agencies triggered a sharp political protest in Bhiwandi, where the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) staged a demonstration by burning gutkha packets to highlight the growing menace of narcotics and banned substances in the city.

The agitation comes in the backdrop of the controversial theft of seized gutkha from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s dumping ground in Chavindra, an incident that continues to raise serious questions about police accountability and possible political interference in the investigation.

Political heat over drug menace

Leading the protest, city president Pravin Patil alleged that Bhiwandi is rapidly emerging as a hub for the sale and distribution of gutkha and narcotic substances. He accused the police machinery of deliberately ignoring the issue, allowing illegal activities to flourish unchecked.

“Despite a ban, the sale of gutkha and drugs is continuing openly. The administration is merely putting up a show instead of taking concrete action,” Patil said during the demonstration held outside the party office in Asbibi. As a mark of protest, party workers symbolically burnt gutkha packets and imitation narcotics.

Prominent party functionaries including Aamir Farooqui, Fahad Anjum, Balveer Singh Ahluwalia, Mahesh Yemul, Shamim Ansari, Anjum Shaikh, and Shamim Khan were present, along with several workers.

Gutkha theft case raises eyebrows

The protest also spotlighted the shocking incident of April 10, when the crime branch had destroyed and buried gutkha worth approximately Rs 24 lakh at the civic dumping ground in Chavindra. The same night, locals exposed the theft of the buried contraband, raising suspicions of serious lapses — or worse, collusion.

Patil claimed that even in such a grave case, the police have failed to act decisively due to alleged political pressure.

Recent drug seizures intensify concerns

Recent high-profile seizures have further intensified concerns. A massive cocaine haul worth crores was recovered from a warehouse zone, while the Gujarat ATS also intercepted a large consignment of drugs in the Nadi Naka area. These incidents, according to the NCP leader, underline Bhiwandi’s transformation into a key transit and distribution point.

Allegations of systemic collusion surface

Patil went a step further, alleging that the entire supply chain from Bhiwandi to Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and even rural regions operates with the tacit knowledge of local authorities.

“After the issue was raised in the assembly, the police acted briefly for about 15 days. But soon after, due to financial collusion, the illegal trade resumed in full swing,” he claimed, adding that substances like ganja and charas are being sold openly once again.

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Questions raised over government response

The failure to crack the gutkha theft case even after a month has now become a major talking point. With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, having pledged a “drug-free Maharashtra”, the opposition is questioning the effectiveness of the police under his leadership.

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