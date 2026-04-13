₹25 Lakh Banned Gutkha ‘Destroyed’ At Bhiwandi Dumping Ground Allegedly Stolen Within Hours; No Action After 3 Days |

In a shocking case raising serious questions over administrative accountability, banned gutkha worth approximately ₹25 lakh—officially destroyed under court orders—was allegedly stolen from a municipal dumping ground in Bhiwandi within hours of its disposal. Even after three days of the incident, no action has been initiated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), police, or the municipal authorities.

Court-Ordered Disposal

According to officials, the contraband gutkha had been seized earlier by the Crime Branch Unit II and was buried on Friday afternoon at the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s dumping ground in Chavindra. The disposal was carried out in the presence of FDA officials, following a court directive. A pit approximately 25 feet deep was dug, and the gutkha was buried as per standard procedure.

Midnight Excavation Shock

However, in a startling turn of events, on the very same night, alleged gutkha smugglers reportedly used a JCB machine to excavate the pit and retrieve the buried stock. Alert local residents noticed suspicious activity and intercepted a tempo (MH 04 LY 5007) loaded with sacks of gutkha while it was being transported, presumably for resale.

No Action Yet

Despite the gravity of the incident, authorities have remained silent. No FIR has been registered, nor has any agency conducted a thorough investigation so far. This inaction has triggered widespread concern among residents and raised doubts about possible lapses—or worse, collusion—within the system.

Residents Raise Questions

Local citizens have questioned how the smugglers obtained precise information about the burial location within such a vast dumping ground. “If the gutkha was buried at the top section in a deep pit, how did the accused identify the exact spot so quickly?” a resident asked. Questions are also being raised about the ownership of the JCB used in the excavation and the tempo involved in transportation.

Police, FDA Silent

Notably the Bhiwandi Taluka Police under whose jurisdiction the dumping ground falls, have not initiated any visible inquiry. Similarly FDA officials have not revisited the site following the incident, and even the Crime Branch Unit II which originally seized the gutkha has not taken cognizance of the theft.

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Corporator Seeks Probe

Adding to the criticism, local corporator Rohidas Waghmare has demanded a detailed probe into the matter. He questioned why the municipal corporation has failed to act, despite the dumping ground being located on its reserved land.

Blame Game Continues

Meanwhile officials from the FDA and Crime Branch have distanced themselves from responsibility, stating that the gutkha was disposed of as per court orders and that the dumping ground falls under municipal jurisdiction. On the other hand, no response has been issued by the civic administration or the police, further deepening the mystery surrounding the incident.

Demand For Accountability

Residents are now demanding a high-level investigation to uncover the truth and ensure accountability in what appears to be a serious breach of law and procedure.

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