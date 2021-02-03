MBRRB offers big discount on pending rent payments

Tenants living in transit camp of Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB), an undertaking of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has offered discounts on pending rent payments under Abhay Yojana scheme.

On Wednesday, MBRRB Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar announced the scheme explaining that it has been divided into two parts. Those tenants who clear the pending rent payment till February 28, 2021 will get 60 per cent discount on the total amount. Similarly, those who make pending rent payments by March 31 can avail 40 per cent discount on the total amount.

The MBRRB has 38 transit camp clusters having 21,149 tenements. Ghosalkar informed that nearly Rs 129.92 crore arrears is yet to be paid by these transit holders to the board. The scheme has been launched to encourage tenants to clear their rent dues.

Reportedly, MHADA had declared redevelopment of transit camps. As many of these buildings are in poor condition. The redevelopment will provide new houses besides creating additional housing stock which can be offered through a lottery scheme at affordable prices, aims MHADA.

The transit camp houses are mainly used for temporary accommodation of tenants who have vacated their dilapidated cess buildings or who had to be shifted out of their homes to make way for infrastructure projects. Also, thousands of houses allotted to private developers on rent basis to house tenants whose buildings are going under redevelopment. The Free Press Journal had reported about pending dues amounting to Rs 90 crore yet to be paid by these private developers to the repair board. Besides, there are about 8,000 illegal occupants living in these transit houses.