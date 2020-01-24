MBMC's Rs 27-crore profligacy; Anomalies put private property tax assessor under lens

Bhayandar: The much-hyped move by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to outsource property tax assessment is now under the scanner for rampant anomalies in the data collection mechanism adopted by the private agency.

" (GIS) - a satellite based technology for the mapping and survey of properties in the twin cities.

Subsequently, the civic administration had shortlisted a Nagpur agency charging Rs. 545 per property for the work. This was on top of the additional charge of Rs 145 per property towards maintenance, printing and distribution of bills.