Free ‘Tanhaji’ screening for MBMC schoolchildren

Bhayandar: As Bollywood blockbuster, ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’, awaits the tax-free tag in the state, around 7,500 students from nearly 35-civic run schools in the twin-city, will get an opportunity to watch the movie for free.

Based on the request by corporator Prabhat Tai Patil, civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar held discussions with the management of Maxus Cinemas in Bhayandar.

“Responding positively, Manu Bhai Mehta of Maxus Cinemas agreed to arrange special screenings of the movie for our students free of cost. Time slots are being decided,” said Khatgaonkar.

The film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare- a 17th century warrior who comm­anded the armies of Maratha king Chh­atrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to cap­t­ure the strategically important Kondhana fort.