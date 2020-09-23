MBMC’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 523 as cases in Mira Bhayandar touch 17,000 mark

With 185 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, case tally in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) area reached 16,886. The health department also recorded four more deaths, taking the number of casualties to 523.

Meanwhile, in some respite for the civic administration, 195 people fully recovered from the infection bringing the number of active cases down to 1,912.

So far, 14,451 people have managed to beat the coronavirus and have been discharged from designated hospitals. Consequently, the recovery rate now stands at 85.58% and the overall case fatality rate is pegged at 3.10%.

As per MBMC records, 43,690 people were under observation, even as a total of 65,208 swab samples have been sent for testing so far. 48,083 tested negative, 16,886 positive and reports of 236 people were still awaited while three samples were reported as inconclusive.

The MBMC has attributed the surge in cases to an increased number of tests each day. Laying special emphasis on testing, the health department has conducted 6,071 tests in the past eight days. 103 out of the 185 patients who tested positive on Tuesday were un-linked, while 82 turned out to be contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

Mira Road continued to top the chart by reporting 118 positive cases followed by 36 and 31 from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.