Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC scraps odd-even shop opening scheme

Responding positively to demands put forth by the local business community, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has issued relaxed guidelines, removing the odd-even rule and allowing all shops (excluding those in containment zones and hotspots) on both sides of the road to remain open between 9 am and 7 pm from August 17.

MBMC chief –Dr. Vijay Rathod issued an order in this context on Saturday in accordance with the state governments Mission Begin Again campaign. The MBMC had allowed reopening of commercial establishments in the twin-city in the second phase of unlock mode from 19 July by implementing the odd-even formula. However, malls, market complexes, gymnasiums and swimming pools will continue to be in lockdown mode till further notice.

The MBMC has appealed to all citizens and traders to follow rules including wearing masks and observing proper physical distancing norms.

Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik and the local Youth Congress led by Deep Kaakde had also urged the civic administration to rethink the odd-even formula for shops in the twin-city.

Meanwhile 168 more patients tested positive for the virus on August 15. With the latest additions, the total number of cumulative Covid-19 patients has crossed the 10,000 mark by reaching 10,560.

As per MBMC records, 21,446 people were under observation at various quarantine units, even as a total of 35,107 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 24,379 tested negative, 10,560 positive and reports of 168 people were still awaited. On the other hand 8,480 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals so far, pulling down the number of active patient's at 1,565.