MBMC razes portions hindering public movement near Bhayandar railway station

After dilly-dallying over the issue for nearly a year, structures constructed under the much-hyped ongoing project to beautify the premise outside the railway station in Bhayandar (west) was partially demolished by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Thursday.

The Free Press Journal had highlighted the extravagant spending amid the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by pedestrians and motorists due to heavy congestion on the approach road leading to the railway station.

MBMC’s public works wing had doled out work orders for the beautification of the east and west side of the Bhayandar railway station with an estimated price tag of Rs. 1.55 and Rs. 8.22 crore respectively.

“It is quite visible that there is very limited space in front of the railway station, the presence of auto-rickshaw and bus stands further add to the congestion woes. Despite this, the MBMC is mindlessly spending crores on the eyesore project. Thankfully, sense has finally prevailed,” said social activist Krishna Gupta.

“Yes, some structures which were causing hindrance have been removed,” confirmed a senior MBMC officer.

It has been alleged that stiff resistance by the central government’s salt department which claims ownership over the land parcel were also ignored by the MBMC. The judiciary has also restrained hawking activities within 150 meters of railway stations.

With revenue generation hitting rock bottom owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the MBMC like other civic bodies is staring at a huge financial crisis. However, instead of initiating austerity measures and trimming expenses in view of the imminent upcoming economic crisis, the civic administration had continued with its extravagant spending, despite objections by the local MLA and social organisations.