MBMC moves to acquire land for slaughterhouse in Uttan, locals protest

Already at loggerheads over the setting up of the dump yard and waste processing plant in the coastal belt, yet another dispute is brewing between local villagers and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), this time over the acquisition of land to construct a slaughterhouse in Uttan. According to information sourced from MBMC’s town planning department (TPD), survey number 285 (a) was earmarked as a reserved plot for setting up a slaughterhouse in the twin city’s first development plan (DP) which was published in 1997.

More than a decade later, the coastal belt including Uttan was declared as a recreation and tourism zone with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as its planning authority. In 2013, the reservation of slaughterhouses shifted to survey number 282 (hissa number 4). During the process, the land owners had officially registered their objections, but the tag remained. Now again the TPD has sent out notices to owners of land parcels which have been tagged with reservations earmarked for the construction of a slaughterhouse in Uttan.

“Apart from other facilities like schools, hospitals, playgrounds and gardens, a modern and hygienic slaughterhouse is also the need of the hour. Since the land parcel is reserved for the purpose we are following due process of law for acquisition,” said MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole. However, landowners who are engaged in traditional farming have vehemently opposed the acquisition process which according to them was gross injustice to them and their sole source of livelihood.

Due to the unavailability of a slaughterhouse, roadside meat shops have turned into mini slaughterhouses lacking hygiene and basic infrastructure for stunning and handling. Notably, the annual licenses issued to such establishments clearly allow only sale of meat and poultry. Moreover, all meat shop owners and slaughterhouses are mandated to get licenses from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

