MBMC Mayoral Polls: After moving corporators to Goa, BJP woos Congress leaders

The BJP, in a bid to keep their own flock together ahead of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) mayoral polls, has packed their corporators off to a luxury resort in Goa. However, it would appear that their leaders are allegedly trying to poach corporators from other parties at the same time.

The local Congress unit dropped a bombshell, claiming that the BJP was trying to poach their corporators on the behest of former legislator- Narendra Mehta.

In an application to the Naya Nagar police, the city's Congress chief, Ankush Malusare, has informed that BJP leader Dhruv Kishor Patil was making repeated attempts to intimidate and lure their corporator -- Uma Sapaar -- for supporting his party in the mayoral polls scheduled to be held on 26, February.

Upon receiving the complaint, cops called up Patil who said he was out of town.