MBMC To Launch 'Kaamyabi Centre' In Indralok Area Of Bhayandar To Empower Women By Offering Free Skill Development Training

Representational Image of women empowerment |

Mira Bhayandar: In a unique initiative aimed at creating job opportunities by offering free skill development training to women particularly from the economically disadvantaged section of the society, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has tied up with Kaam.com to launch a Kaamyabi (Success) Centre in the Indralok area of Bhayandar.

The centre will focus on empowering women within the municipal limits by providing them with tailored employment opportunities and essential skill development programs.

“The twin-city is a growing urban area with a diverse population, including a substantial number of women seeking career opportunities and skill development. However, owing to financial constraints, limited access to formal training and career counselling, a large number of women face barriers. To address these challenges, we have partnered with Kaam.com,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

About The Key Services Offered

Key services offered at the centre include: jobseeker assessment and counselling, basic resume development, placement services with job openings across a range of industries, video-based training on personality development and English communication skills, targeted training programs and workshops focused on specific job roles and weekly grooming sessions.

The Kaamyabi Center will also work with large corporate houses under various CSR initiatives aimed at empowering women economically by providing job-specific skills, mentoring, and networking opportunities to help women to either start their careers or progress in their current roles. Job aspirants, employers and those seeking skill development can contact 74001 83943 or email: apply@kaam.com for more information.