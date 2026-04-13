MBMC Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions Across Mira-Bhayandar Following Fatal Fire; SIT Formed To Probe Incident

Mira-Bhayandar: In the aftermath of the devastating fire that claimed three lives in Bhayandar East, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has initiated a focused crackdown on illegal construction across the twin-city region, with particular attention on hazardous shanties built on both private and public land.

According to a report by Times of India, the drive, which was launched over the weekend, is a part of the broader effort to address recurring fire hazards linked to illegal construction. Over the past three months, the MBMC has recorded multiple fire incidents, many of which have originated in unauthorised godowns, furniture units and temporary settlements lacking basic safety measures.

Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma confirmed that a Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been constituted to examine the circumstances surrounding the latest fire tragedy. “Once the inquiry is completed, strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he told TOI, adding that administrative accountability is also under review.

As part of immediate corrective measures, the civic body has reorganised its enforcement strategy by assigning its six wards between two additional commissioners. These officials have been tasked with identifying illegal and unsafe encroachments and ensuring swift action to prevent further loss of life and financial setbacks to both citizens and the civic administration.

With enforcement now intensified, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether sustained action can curb the cycle of illegal development and recurring fire hazards in the region.

About Fire In Bhayandar East

The fire broke out in an open space behind the Lodha Complex in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East around 8:00 PM on April 10. The tragic incident has claimed two lives, while one person remains in critical condition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan.

Open ground behind Lodha Complex, Indralok, Bhayandar East. Two confirmed dead; one individual critically injured and hospitalised. A massive stockpile of gas cylinders was discovered at the site. Firefighters have successfully retrieved 29 cylinders from the flames so far, preventing further explosions.

The fire occurred in a slum area that locals claim is entirely illegal. Questions are being raised regarding how such a large quantity of gas cylinders was stored in a residential pocket.

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