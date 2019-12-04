May review bullet train project: Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday said the state government was trying to ascertain if projects like bullet train could be deferred in view the "Rs 4.71 lakh crore debt" on the state.

Patil's comments came two days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

"The state's debt is Rs 4.71 lakh crore. The debt for ongoing projects is Rs two lakh crore. We are reviewing which projects are important for the state's development and whether projects like bullet train can be taken up at a later stage," Patil told a television channel.

"We have called a meeting to look into the viability of the project and how much money will the state government need to repay," he said.