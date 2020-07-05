Maximum corona cases in Maximum City: Mumbai reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 83,237

With staggering 7,074 new coronavirus cases in a day, Maharashtra's total tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on Saturday apart from a record daily high of 295 deaths. Mumbai city accounted for 1,163 new cases, taking the tally in the region to 83,237.

Mumbai notched 68 fatalities, pulling up the city's death toll to 4,830, whereas the number of corona patients shot up by 1,163 cases to touch 83,237.

The intensely ubranised MMR has also witnessed 6,312 coronavirus deaths so far. The MMR (Thane division) continues to be tense as deaths and cases continue to pile up, with a total of 6,312 Covid-19 fatalities and a whopping 4,045 new patients pushing up the number of positive cases to 141,828. Thane cases have shot up to 45,833 with 1,254 fatalities to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state, and outstripped the country's commercial capital in the number of deaths (179) on Saturday.

The number of fatalities in the state on Saturday shot up from the June-lowest of 62 to 295 -- highest ever after the earlier daily high of 248 deaths notched on June 23. However, on June 16, Maharashtra had reported the highest 1,409 fatalities, taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the state toll. With Saturday's 295 declared fatalities, the state death toll climbed from 8,376 a day earlier to 8,671 and total cases to 200,064 till date, both the highest in the country.