Matunga Workshop Develops Efficient Fan Cleaning System For Trains

Central Railway's Mechanical Depart Achieves Milestones in Safety & Efficiency, Enhancing Travel Experience

Mumbai: The local commuters of Central Railway can now enjoy better ventilation and air circulation system in the trains. The Matunga workshop has developed a cutting-edge facility for cleaning fan guards and blades of carriage fans in non-air-conditioned trains. According to CR, this will also enhance the function of the fans.

"This reduces cleaning and enhances productivity in the Fan section. With the capacity to clean 50 sets of guards and blades simultaneously, the workshop's new cleaning tank, equipped with pressurized air and degreasing chemicals, significantly improves efficiency and ensures the longevity of fan components," said an official of CR.

Fire detection and suppression systems installed

"The Mechanical Department has installed fire detection and suppression systems in 135 power cars, bolstering the security of both passengers and railway personnel. Three additional power cars were equipped with these advanced systems in May, the remaining eight will be ready by June 2023," he said.

The Matunga Workshop has achieved a historic milestone by delivering an unprecedented outturn of 204 coaches.

Significant milestone at Parel Workshop

According to CR, Parel Workshop has also successfully delivered 50 mainline coaches with refurbishment of several LHB coaches, conversion of 10 ICF coaches into NMGHS, and the periodic overhaul of various other coaches.

Additionally, the Kalwa Car shed has introduced a testing panel that assesses the functionality of auxiliary motors and safety devices in the Main Transformer. This ingenious solution, created using repurposed materials from existing rakes, ensures cost saving for the Railways. By incorporating motor protection switches with matching current ratings, the panel enables a comprehensive assessment of auxiliary motors, minimizing the risk of failures and enhancing overall system reliability.

"These milestones set new benchmarks for the department and contribute to the continued improvement of the railway system, ensuring a better travel experience for passengers," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.