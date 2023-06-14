FPJ Exclusive: CR Tracks Changing Commuting Patterns Post-Covid

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Railway has experienced a notable shift in travel patterns, with a significant decrease in the daily average number of passengers while simultaneously observing a rise in revenue. The reason behind the surge in earnings despite decrease in ridership is the preference of commuters for higher class travel options post-Covid, explained senior railway officials.

CR sees average decline of daily 6.36 lakh passengers

Senior railway officials attribute this trend to the post-COVID era preference of commuters for higher class travel options, changes in work dynamics and increased reliance on technology.

“Comparing the current situation to the pre-Covid era, the CR has witnessed a decline of 6.36 lakh passengers in the daily average number of total passengers. However, despite this decrease, the daily average revenue has increased by Rs3.21 crore,” said an official.

Daily revenue increases despite drop in passengers

Categorically speaking about the suburban segment, he further said that the daily average number of passengers stands at 37.01 lakh, reflecting a decrease of over five lakh passengers compared to the period in 2019-20. Despite the decline in suburban passengers, the daily average revenue from this segment has increased by Rs10 lakh.

Similarly, the number of non-suburban passengers on CR has also seen a decrease, with the current daily average at 4.94 lakh from 6.02 lakh in the pre-Covid era. Despite the decline in passenger numbers, the daily average revenue from non-suburban passengers has risen by Rs3.11 crore.

WFH, technology reliance influencing commuting habits

Transport expert AV Shenoy said that factors such as the adoption of work-from-home practices and increased reliance on technology in the post-Covid era have significantly influenced commuting habits. Individuals now have access to online services in both corporate and government sectors, enabling them to fulfill their requirements without unnecessary travel.

Paresh Rawal, a public policy analyst in the mobility domain, added to the discussion, stating that the conundrum of decreasing commuter numbers and rising revenue from passenger ticket sales can be attributed to the prioritization of safety and comfort in travel after Covid.

“Keeping in mind the changes in travel preferences, more air conditioned coaches are being added in the long-distance as well as local trains,” said chief CR spokesperson.

