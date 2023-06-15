Central Railway gives 7503 appointment letters to new recruits under Rozgar Mela

“ROZGAR MELA” was organized on June 13, 2023 at Mumbai Yashwantrao Chavan Hall.

The programme was grace by the speech of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister via video conferencing.The event commenced by Ramdas Bandu Athawale Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment distributing appointment letters to each of the deserving appointees. This significant initiative by the government aims to empower the youth of our nation, providing them with employment opportunities and igniting their journey towards a prosperous future.

On this occasion, the program of the Central Government was telecast live, which was benefited by all the present officers, employees and newly appointed employees.

On this occasion 465 candidates were given appointment letters by Ramdas Bandu Athawale Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, In which 25 candidates were from Railways. Overall 7503 candidates received appointment letters over Central Railway in which 2016 from Mumbai Division, 1884 from Bhusaval Division, 569 from Pune Division, 762 from Solapur Division ,1084 from Nagpur Division 492 from Head Quarter and 696 from rest of the Department.

There is an atmosphere of happiness among all the selected candidates after getting the appointment. Thanking all the candidates, he said that the recruitment process in Railways has been done on time and transparently. Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Administrative), Akhlaque Ahmed. Divisional Personnel Officer Shri. Vipin Kumar, were present from Mumbai Division.