Matka queen was to be killed at nephew's wedding

The investigation of the five accused, who were arrested for plotting to kill Jaya Chheda (wife of former matka king Suresh Bhagat), revealed that they had planned to kill her at her nephew's wedding on December 10. Her sister Asha was also on their target. The accused were planning to kill them on their way to the wedding. Senior inspector of crime branch unit 9 Nandakumar Gopale confirmed the development and said that the accused had revealed these details in the course of their interrogation. Cops are verifying their claims and have arrested five people, including Suresh Bhagat’s brother Vinod, for conspiring to kill the two.

According to the police, their plan to eliminate the two was called off at the last moment, when the main shooter Maqsood Qureshi, 35, who was expected to reach the city, could not arrive. The two shooters Anwar Darji, 31, and Javed Ansari, 41, then backed off. The plot was hatched in February this year. However, the accused couldn't reach the city due to nationwide lockdown, added the police officer.

On Tuesday, the crime branch arrested five people for allegedly conspiring to kill Jaya and Asha. According to the police, Bhagat's brother Vinod, 69, allegedly gave supari of Rs 60 lakh to a person named Mamu from the United Kingdom to bump off the sisters .

Acting on the tip off, the crime branch arrested Darji last week, seized two weapons made in the country and also recovered photographs of Jaya and Asha from him. The crime branch then arrested the rest and Vinod was arrested on Monday. According to the police, a person named Mamu had allegedly given the contract to the three shooters from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of Vinod. Ramvir Sharma, 39, supplied the weapons.

It was also revealed that the accused had reached Ghatkopar, where the sisters lives, taken some photographs and videos and forwarded them to the conspirators. Jaya and her son were convicted for killing Bhagat in 2008. He died in a road accident on Alibaug road after a truck collided with their car. The investigation revealed that the accident was orchestrated and planned by his wife and son. Police suspect that the murder plot was hatched to avenge the killing of Bhagat or it could be due to business rivalry.