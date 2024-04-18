 Video: Massive Fire At Industrial Complex In Mumbai's Darukhana; No Casualties Reported
Video: Massive Fire At Industrial Complex In Mumbai's Darukhana; No Casualties Reported

Video: Massive Fire At Industrial Complex In Mumbai's Darukhana; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: A major fire erupted at an industrial complex in Mumbai's Darukhana area on Thursday morning, according to officials . The incident occurred at approximately 10.30 am. No injuries have been reported thus far. The fire, which originated at the Devidayal Compound, "is confined to a single storey godown," as stated by a civic official.

In response to the emergency, twelve fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles were promptly dispatched to the scene. Firefighting efforts are currently underway to extinguish the flames.

Various local authorities, including civic ward staff, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel, and ambulance services, have also arrived at the location to provide assistance.

This is developing story. more details awaited.

