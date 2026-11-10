Massive Fire Erupts At Bhandup’s Dreams Mall Amid Diwali Festivities, No Casualties Reported | Video

A fire erupted at the Dreams Mall in Bhandup on Tuesday morning. | Siraj Noorani/X

Mumbai: A massive fire reportedly broke out on the ground floor of the Dreams Mall in Bhandup (West) on Tuesday morning.

While the fire did not lead to any casualties, the incident led to panic and worry among residents of the area.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire may have been caused by Diwali firecrackers or a short-circuit, NDTV Marathi reported.

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2021 blaze

In March 2021, a huge fire had erupted at the Dreams Mall, killing 11 persons. Nine of those killed were Covid-19 patients. Although the fire had originated on the first floor, it had spread to the Sunrise Hospital located on the third floor.

The mall has been shut since the 2021 fire. Due to this, the fire on Tuesday morning did not lead to any loss of life.

Meanwhile, a fire has also been reported at the Kothari House in Chembur’s Amar Mahal area, NDTV reported. No details about any casualties are currently known.

The blaze reportedly spread quickly due to the presence of foam and other inflammable material there.

Firecracker-related incidents in Mumbai

Several firecracker-related incidents have been reported across Mumbai amid Diwali festivities. According to reports, more than 140 such incidents have been recorded across the city.

A 16-year-old boy lost his life after a series of firecracker explosions triggered the collapse of a ground-floor shop's slab in Malad-Malvani on Monday night. The blaze broke out at a shop storing firecrackers and electrical material.