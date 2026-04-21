Massive Fire Breaks Out At Oil Warehouse In Bhiwandi, Spreads Rapidly Due To Stored Drums; Firefighting Operations Underway | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Bhiwandi's Maccha Compound area in the morning hours on April 21. The fire spread rapidly across the godown due to large quantities of oil stored in drums.

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Visuals shared by IANS showed thick black smoke billowing from the warehouse. The report also stated that the flames were so high they were visible from 2–3 km away. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. The reason that led to the fire is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, in another incident yesterday, a massive fire broke out at a clothing store in the Naupada area in the early morning hours. The Prachi Fashion Store, a ground-plus-first-floor shop located below the Paradise Society building, was gutted in the blaze. Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke coming out of the shop's closed shutter. As information about the fire was received, three fire tenders, two water tankers, and one rescue vehicle were deployed to control the blaze.

In a recent fire incident, a blaze erupted on Sunday at a shop in the Crawford Market area, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported as cooling operations were held to prevent fire from reigniting. A fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to the spot.

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