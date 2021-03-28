Massive COVID-19 spike in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 4426 cases; 2275 in PCMC on March 28

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,426 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its caseload to 2,59,112.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,219 with 28 new fatalities.

A total of 2,107 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,20,770.

As of now, there are 33,123 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2275 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,34,541. With 13 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,803.

According to an update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) former Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 1286 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,16,177.