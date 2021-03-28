Lockdown imminent? Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Sunday (March 28) recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the state since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous highest single-day surge was 36,902 cases, which was recorded on Friday, March 26.

Besides, 108 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,181. The case fatality rate in the state is 2%.

17,847 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,32,453. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.95%.

Currently, 15,56,456 people are in home quarantine and 15,852 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 3,25,901.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 12319 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6773 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9319 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 381 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1986, Latur circle 2230, Akola circle 2068, and Nagpur circle recorded 5338 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday instructed senior officials of the State Health Department and the COVID task force to prepare for a lockdown as people continue to violate COVID-19 protocols.

Thackeray's remarks came at a meeting of senior officials of the state's health department and the state government's COVID-19 task force.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the way the number of cases is increasing on a daily basis, Maharashtra may soon face a scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Health Department officials also informed Thackeray that the rising number of COVID deaths is also alarming.

The Chief Minister observed that people are not taking the guidelines seriously and that is why serious steps, similar to a lockdown, need to be considered.

Besides, a 15-day lockdown is likely to be imposed in Maharashtra from April 1 or 2, government sources told the Free Press Journal. The SOPs are being finalised, the sources added.