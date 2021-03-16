Massive coronavirus surge in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1925; active cases jump to 13225

In a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,925 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 2,21,210.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,969 with seven new fatalities.

A total of 677 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,03,016.

As of now, there are 13,225 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 3,574 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,43,822, an official said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 12 during the period to touch 9,440, while 677 people got discharged, he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw 894 cases.

Pune district's caseload comprises 2,21,210 cases in Pune city, 1,15,648 in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 1,06,964 in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

Besides, 17,864 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Maharashtra. This is for the first time this year that over 17,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state in a single day. The previous highest single-day surge this year was 16,620 on Sunday, March 14.

Besides, 87 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 52,996. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.26%.

9,510 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,54,253. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.77%.

Currently, 6,52,531 people are in home quarantine and 6,067 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,38,813.