Marathi actress dies post delivery; kin blame lack of ambulance

Mumbai: A 25-year-old actress from the Marathi film industry and her newborn baby died wi­thin hours in Hingoli on Sunday apparently due to unavailability of ambulance, a police official said on Monday.

Relatives of the deceased actress, Pooja Zunjar, claimed she would have been alive had they managed to get an ambulance in time.

The incident, which occurred on the eve of October 21 assembly elections on Sunday, paints a grim picture of the state of the health infrastructure in rural Maharashtra notwithstanding claims of political parties to provide quality healthcare to people.

The shocking incident occurred around 6.30 am on October 20 in Hingoli district, around 590 kms from Mumbai, in the Marathwada region. The police official said Pooja was rushed to a primary health centre in Goregaon, her native place in the district, at 2 am on Sunday after she went into labour.