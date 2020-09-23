Marathas call for Maharashtra bandh on October 10

Various pro-Maratha reservation organisations have given a call for a Maharashtra Bandh on October 10 to press for the restoration of quota that has been stayed by the Supreme Court. These organisations, at the round table held in Kolhapur, passed 15 resolutions, including the allocation of more funds for the community. Even though the state cabinet announced benefits for those aspiring for government jobs, these organisations want a schedule for their implementation.

These organisations have said that they will withdraw the bandh call if the state government accepts their demands by October 9. They have also warned to launch a statewide agitation if it fails to meet their demands.

According to Suresh Patil, who chaired the roundtable, participants insisted that it is the responsibility of the state government to make every effort to vacate the interim stay granted by the Supreme Court on 12 per cent quota in education and 13 per cent in government jobs for the Maratha community. The state government should reimburse the fees paid by Maratha students from the current fiscal year. It should also postpone the mega recruitment till the Maratha quota issue is settled.

These organisations were not happy with the state cabinet’s decision on the allocation of Rs 130 crore to the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARATHI), Pune. They have made a demand for Rs 1,000 crore for SARATHI and also a similar amount to be provided to the Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation instead of the Rs 400 crore approved by the cabinet.

Patil said the government should set up hostels for Maratha students in all the districts. He added that the state government should provide a complete debt waiver to farmers and rehabilitate the families of farmers who committed suicide.