Maratha Survey: BMC Civic Enumerators Facing Stiff Resistance From Residents

Mumbai: Civic enumerators going door to door to collect data about the Maratha community are facing stiff resistance in several housing societies. As part of the statewide Maratha quota survey, around 30,000 BMC employees have to visit 39 lakh houses to collect data by January 31. Officials from the legal, engineering, health and education departments have been deployed for the survey, which is affecting municipal work across the city.

One enumerator said, “Several people are not aware of any such survey, which makes them suspicious. Many think that out identity cards are also fake and refuse to share information. In such a scenario, how will we complete 150 houses in a day?”

Besides, the employees are also facing technical problems. One of the enumerators told the FPJ, “I have collected data from 20 households, out of which 10 were from the Maratha community. However, due to server failure, only data from five houses could be uploaded and 15 are remaining. Who will be responsible for this glitch?”

Enumerators narrate their ordeal

A civic engineer said, “We feel bad when the watchman of a housing society treats us like a salesman and throws us out.” Sainath Rajadhyaksha, executive chairman of the Municipal Engineers’ Union said, “The BMC could have roped in unemployed youth for the survey. As many employees are involved in the survey, the civic work has been affected.”

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said, “The assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 administrative wards have written to the housing societies in their respective wards and asked them to cooperate with the enumerators.”

Each surveyor will visit 150 houses each day and collect social, economic and health-related information. The Maratha community and open category families will have to share basic information through 162-180 questions. It takes 30 minutes to collect data from one house.