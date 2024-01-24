Maratha Reservation Survey Day 1: 2.65 Lakh Houses In Mumbai Visited By BMC Amid Sporadic Resistance

Representative Image

As part of the statewide Maratha quota survey, around 30,000 BMC employees visited 2.65 lakh houses to collect data of the Maratha community and open category on Tuesday. However, the enumerators faced resistance in some areas on the very first day of the mega exercise. The civic body has appealed to the citizens to co-operate with the surveyors.

Additional BMC commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said, “The citizens can check identity cards of the employees before sharing the information. Privacy will be maintained about the data given by the people. So, we are requesting the citizens to co-operate with our employees.”

To resolve the vexed issue of the Maratha quota, the state backward classes commission has been saddled with the humongous job of assessing the community's backwardness on social, economic and educational indicators. The surveyors across the state have been tasked to visit several lakhs households and complete the crucial work on a “war-footing” within eight days (January 31).

Speaking specifically about Mumbai, the BMC teams will cover 39 lakh houses, seeking public inputs as per the commission's guidelines. Each surveyor will visit 150 houses each day and collect social, economical and health-related information from the family. “A specialised software has been developed for the survey.

The Maratha community and open category families will have to share their basic information through 162-180 questionnaires. It takes 30 minutes to collect data from one house,” said Shinde. If the family belongs to the reserved category, no further information will be taken from them. However, they can share details if they feel wish. Those who have missed the survey, but are willing to give their information can visit their local ward office, the senior civic official said.

Survey at glance

- BMC to cover 39 lakh houses

- Each surveyor tasked with visiting 150 houses daily

- Information will be collected through 162-180 questionnaires

- It takes 30 minutes to collect data from a house

- January 31 is last date to complete mega exercise