 Maratha Reservation Row: 4 Held Over Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalna; Arms & Ammunition Found
Maratha Reservation Row: 4 Held Over Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalna; Arms & Ammunition Found

The Crime Branch, during a search for the accused in Beed, detained four suspects in a black Scorpio 4X4. The police found a pistol and two live cartridges in the possession of the main accused, Rishikesh Bedre, 40.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Maharashtra: Police have arrested four people in connection with a stone-pelting incident during the Maratha reservation protest at Jalna. The violence took place as activist Manoj Jarange-Patil went on a hunger strike at Antarwadi Sarati in Jalna district in September demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

Case Filed Against Accused

A case was registered against Bedre under Sections 3 (carry arms without a licence) and 25 (possession prohibited arms) of the Arms Act at Ambad police station on November 24. The others were identified as Shanidev Shirasat (22), Kailas Survase (41) and Nilesh Rathod (42).

According to sources, the four have a history of criminal activities and have been involved in cases lodged at Gondi police station, with Bedre having a record of multiple past incidents. The accused have been booked under various sections including Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

