Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil Dismisses Claims Of Support From NCP Or Sharad Pawar; Continues Agitation For Quota

Manoj Jarange-Patil, the pro-Maratha Reservation activist, who was in the city on Wednesday refuted charges that the agitation received support from the NCP or the Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar.

"If it is proved that I received help from Sharad Pawar I shall retract two steps," Jarange-Patil said as he refuted the charges levelled against him.

Jarange-Patil, 40, was earlier on a hunger strike in Jalna district over his demand for reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. He ended his fast on September 14 on the 17th day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured to fulfil his demand. The activist has set a 40-day deadline before the Shinde government for taking steps to implement reservation for the Maratha community.

In the meantime, Jarange-Patil took a whirlwind tour that received a huge response from across Maharashtra. The tour culminated in a grand rally at his village Antarwali Sarate. After the grand rally Jarange-Patil is in Mumbai visiting pro-Maratha activists, institutions and media houses and putting across his side.

"The government had asked for one month's time. We have given 10 more days to them. Now it is their responsibility to keep their word," Jarange-Patil said, adding that the Maratha community is eagerly waiting for the government to come forth with a lasting solution.

When asked as to what would be the state of the demand for maratha reservation since the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers have all told the other communities like the OBCs and the Dhangars that their demands regarding reservation too shall be fulfilled, Jarange-Patil said, "This is the funny part of it. The government says 'yes' to everything. However, we are concerned only about the promises made to us. How to fit it in the legal framework is their lookout. We are ready with not just one but thousands of pieces of evidences."

"Some people are trying to pitch Maratha and OBC communities against each other. I shall not let it happen," he added.

When asked about the limit of 50 percent for reservations, Jarange-Patil asserted that they are demanding a quota within the 50 percent limit. "We lie within the 50 per cent limit and it is our right to get the quota," he said.

He began his city tour by visiting Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi in the morning. He also visited some media houses and gave interviews to regional news channels. "I'm fighting for the community and now there won't be any going back," he told the media as he began visiting places in the city.

"I won't retract just by seeing at some paper. I'll need a concrete solution that would last long," he said while explaining what he is expecting from the government. He shall be visiting various Maratha community institutions and organisations across the city over next couple of days, he added.

He has given an ultimatum to the state government and reiterated his words, "Now there is no going back. Let there be my funeral procession, I won't retract." as he expressed his resolve for his demand for the Maratha reservation.

