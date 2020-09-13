Maratha quota: Protests in Solapur, Kolhapur after SC stay

Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Sunday staged protests in Solapur's Shivaji Chowk area against the state and Union governments following the Supreme Court stay on the implementation of a decision to provide quota for the community in jobs and education.

The apex court on Wednesday stayed implementation of the Maratha quota law and referred petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

Protesters conducted a mock funeral of the state and Central governments and demanded that the two work together to ensure the community gets justice, MKM member Ram Jadhav said.

A Fauzdar Chawdi police station official said protesters were detained later.

In Kolhapur, members of Maratha outfits tried to stop vehicles on the highway, and warned they would disrupt milk supply to Mumbai as part of their agitation.