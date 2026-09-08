Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Health Deteriorates On Day 11 Of Hunger Strike In Jalna; Given IV Fluids |

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorated on Tuesday as his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district entered its 11th day. Doctors administered intravenous (IV) fluids after he reportedly experienced dizziness and a significant drop in blood sugar levels.

Jalna, Maharashtra: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange receives IV treatment after doctors find significantly low blood sugar and dizziness on the 11th day of his hunger strike. Minister Uday Samant and MLA Prasad Lad had urged him to accept medical treatment pic.twitter.com/spgJoWI7ax — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

According to an ABP Majha report, Jarange's health deteriorated around midnight, prompting Jalna's Civil Surgeon to examine him. During the medical examination, doctors reportedly found that Jarange had lost nearly seven kg due to his hunger strike, while his blood sugar level had also dropped significantly.

After learning about his deteriorating health, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and BJP MLC Prasad Lad reportedly spoke to Jarange over the phone and urged him to accept medical treatment.

VIDEO | Jalna, Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike enters 11th day; large number of Maratha community members gather at protest site.#Jalna #ManojJarange



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/48JTZrahnO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2026

Following their intervention, Jarange agreed to receive IV fluids at around 2.30 am. According to reports, he was given nearly four saline due to his condition.

Read Also Manoj Jarange Patil Warns Of Maharashtra Shutdown If Protester Is Injured During Mumbai March

Jarange continues hunger strike

Despite accepting medical treatment, Jarange has not called off his indefinite hunger strike and remains firm on his demands concerning reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange has been demanding reservation benefits for the Maratha community. His demands include implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Earlier, Jarange had intensified his protest by refusing medical treatment and even had stopped the consumption of water, while accusing the Maharashtra government of deliberately delaying action on the community's demands.

September 12 deadline

Jarange has given the state government until September 12 to act on his demands and has appealed to members of the Maratha community from across Maharashtra to gather in large numbers at Antarwali Sarati on that day.

He has urged supporters from several districts and regions, including Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar and Nashik, to participate in the mobilisation.

Support grows for agitation

The ongoing hunger strike has attracted significant support, with large numbers of Maratha community members gathering at Antarwali Sarati as the agitation intensifies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/