Manoj Jarange Patil Warns Of Maharashtra Shutdown If Protester Is Injured During Mumbai March

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange | File

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 10th day on Monday, warned of a statewide shutdown if any protester is injured during the community’s proposed march towards Mumbai on September 12.

Government Given Deadline Till September 12

Addressing reporters at the protest venue in Antarwali Sarti, Jarange accused the state government of deliberately delaying action on the Maratha community’s demands and said the community’s anger was growing.

He gave the government time until September 12 and appealed to Marathas from across Maharashtra to gather in large numbers at Antarwali Sarti on that day. He urged people from districts including Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar and Nashik to participate in the mobilisation.

Jarange alleged that some ministers were working together to weaken the agitation and claimed that authorities were planning to stop protesters at different locations if they proceeded towards Mumbai. He also alleged that the government was attempting to create a situation that could lead to confrontation with protesters.

“If even one protester is injured, Maharashtra should shut down within 10 minutes,” Jarange warned, while appealing to his supporters to remain calm and not retaliate against police.

He said the agitation would continue even if only a small number of protesters were available to proceed towards Mumbai.

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Demand For OBC Quota Reservation

Jarange began his latest hunger strike on August 29, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. His demands include implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community. Kunbis are included in the OBC category and are eligible for reservation benefits in education and government employment.

Meanwhile, police detained four OBC activists who had launched a counter-hunger strike near Jarange’s protest site in Antarwali Sarti. Police said the action was taken in view of law-and-order concerns.

Jarange also appealed to supporters not to crowd the protest venue during his ongoing hunger strike and urged them to maintain peace during the proposed mobilisation on September 12.

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