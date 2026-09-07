BNCMC Chief Anmol Sagar Finds Attendance Lapses During Surprise Sanitation Department Inspection In Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar conducted a surprise inspection of Cabin No. 32 of the sanitation department under Prabhag Samiti No. 5 on Monday exposing lapses in employee attendance and workplace discipline.

Report Sought On Repeated Absence

During the inspection, one employee was found to have remained absent from duty repeatedly. Taking a serious view of the matter, Sagar directed Sanitation Inspector Santosh Chavan to submit a detailed report on the employee’s absence without delay.

The civic chief also noticed that some employees were working without the prescribed uniform. He instructed all staff to report for duty in the designated uniform and with their identity cards during working hours.

Emphasising the safety of sanitation workers, Sagar directed officials to ensure that protective equipment is used while carrying out sanitation work. Workers have been instructed to mandatorily use gloves and gumboots while on duty to minimise the risk of injuries and exposure to hazardous conditions.

Attendance to be monitored twice daily

Sagar further ordered officials to maintain attendance records during both the morning and afternoon sessions and submit regular reports to the administration.

He made it clear that any employee found deliberately neglecting duty would have to face scrutiny with officials directed to submit written reports in such cases.

Read Also Deputy Cm Eknath Shinde Orders Expulsion Of Shiv Sena Leader Rahul Gharat Over Palghar Hospital...

The surprise inspection comes amid the civic administration’s efforts to improve discipline and accountability among field staff. By conducting unannounced checks, the civic body is seeking to ensure that employees remain available during duty hours and follow prescribed workplace norms.

Officials have been directed to maintain closer supervision of sanitation personnel and ensure compliance with uniform and safety requirements.

The administration has indicated that such surprise inspections will continue across civic offices and field establishments to monitor attendance, workplace discipline and the implementation of safety measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/