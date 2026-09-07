Deputy Cm Eknath Shinde Orders Expulsion Of Shiv Sena Leader Rahul Gharat Over Palghar Hospital Incident | X

​Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious note of the recent misconduct against doctors at a private hospital in Palghar. Announcing the suspension of Shiv Sena Palghar City Chief Rahul Gharat, Deputy CM Shinde stated that Gharat would be expelled from the party. He was addressing reporters following the Western Zonal Council meeting held in Goa.

Violence Against Doctors Not Tolerated

​Terming the Palghar incident deeply unfortunate, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde emphasized that assaulting doctors or healthcare staff is unacceptable and that Shiv Sena will never support such actions. He noted that if there were grievances regarding patient care, a formal legal complaint should have been lodged rather than taking the law into one's own hands. He warned party workers that violence against medical professionals will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

​Addressing political matters, Shinde reaffirmed that Shiv Sena remains in alliance with the BJP at both the state and central levels, sharing a unified ideology. Regarding the upcoming Goa elections, he stated that the party's official stance would be decided once election dates are formally announced. He added that strict action would be taken against individuals contesting elections using forged documents or concealed information.

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