Navi Mumbai Tree Pruning: Sajag Nagrik Manch Seeks Independent Audit, Cites Excessive Cutting In Name Of Safety

Sajag Nagrik Manch has called for a tree-wise scientific assessment of pruning carried out across Navi Mumbai over the past three months | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Alleging widespread and excessive pruning of trees across Navi Mumbai in the name of public safety, civic group Sajag Nagrik Manch has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to immediately review the ongoing work and commission an independent scientific audit of pruning undertaken across the city over the past three months.

The organisation, in a detailed representation submitted to the NMMC Parks Department, said it supported the removal of dry, diseased and structurally dangerous branches, particularly ahead of storms.

However, it questioned the practice of removing large quantities of healthy branches and significantly reducing tree canopies under the broad justification of safety.

“Safe Navi Mumbai is essential, but not at the cost of a city stripped of its green cover,” the organisation said.

Call For Tree-Wise Assessment

According to Sajag, trees in several areas have allegedly been subjected to extensive cutting, with some left with substantially reduced green cover. It said pruning cannot follow a uniform approach and must be determined by factors including the species, age, health and structural condition of individual trees, as well as their surroundings and the specific safety concern.

Sajag has demanded that NMMC constitute an independent panel of at least five qualified arborists or tree experts to conduct a tree-wise assessment of pruning carried out during the past three months.

The proposed audit should document the location and species of each tree, the reason for pruning, the number and size of branches removed, the proportion of canopy affected, the technique used and the likely impact on the tree's long-term health. The panel should also classify each case as appropriate, requiring corrective action, excessive or improper, the organisation said.

The group has sought that responsibility be fixed on municipal officials, employees, contractors or others wherever excessive or scientifically improper pruning is established.

Legal And Scientific Guidelines

Sajag has referred to provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, under which the Tree Authority is responsible for the protection and preservation of trees. It also pointed to amendments made in 2021 concerning scientific pruning and maintenance under expert guidance.

The organisation has cited technical guidance associated with the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA), noting that pruning is generally recommended to be limited to a relatively small proportion of a tree's canopy in a year.

However, it acknowledged that such guidance is not a blanket legal limit and that the appropriate extent of pruning depends on the condition of the tree and the objective of the work.

The group has specifically expressed concern over what it described as extensive pruning of native species, including peepal and banyan trees, in parts of Navi Mumbai.

Tree Expert Raises Safety Concerns

Tree expert Vijaykumar Katti of Thane said pruning should be treated as a scientific exercise rather than simply cutting branches.

“Removing dangerous branches and removing a substantial portion of a tree's natural canopy are two entirely different things. Scientific pruning requires consideration of the tree's species, age, health, structure and the objective of pruning,” Katti said.

He added that large-scale removal of healthy branches cannot be justified merely by citing safety as a general reason and that individual trees should be assessed before deciding the extent of pruning.

“Excessive pruning carried out in the name of safety today could weaken trees in the future,” he said.

Demand For Greater Transparency

For greater transparency, Sajag has also proposed that NMMC maintain a digital record of every pruning operation, including before-and-after photographs, the tree's location, species, identification number, reason for pruning and extent of canopy removed.

The organisation said such records would create a transparent trail showing why a tree was pruned and how much of its canopy was removed.

It has also sought scrutiny of expenditure on pruning and trimming works, including work orders, tender conditions, technical specifications, site instructions, measurement books and bills. According to Sajag, financial scrutiny should examine not merely whether work was completed and bills paid, but also the quality and scientific basis of the work.

Sajag said Navi Mumbai's identity as a planned and green city makes protection of its tree cover particularly important.

The organisation reiterated that dangerous trees and branches must be dealt with to protect citizens, but said public safety should not become a justification for indiscriminate reduction of healthy tree canopies.

Also Watch:

It has urged NMMC to conduct the independent audit immediately and make its findings public. The group has also warned that if action is not taken, it may approach the appropriate statutory and judicial authorities seeking scrutiny of the legality and scientific basis of the pruning operations, expenditure of public funds and fixing of administrative responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/