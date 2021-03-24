Mansukh Hiren death case: Mumbai court orders ATS to immediately hand over documents and papers to NIA

In a latest development in the Mansukh Hiren death case, a Thane court today order Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad to immediately hand over all the documents and papers in the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). Three days ago the Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered the NIA to take over the death case which is linked to the case pertaining to the explosive loaded SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia.
Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.
Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra ATS, till the MHA on March 20 handed over the probe to the NIA.
Meanwhile, on March 23, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), addressing a press conference alleged that Sachin Vaze was the conspirator and played a key role in the Mansukh Hiren death case.
ATS chief Jaijeet Singh addressed the press conference on Tuesday. He shared crucial details related to the cases and said that there was enough evidence to prove Vaze's rle in the case.
He said that ATS has seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with the murder case.
The arrested Mumbai Police official Sachin Vaze, whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case allegedly used a fake Aadhar card while booking a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, said National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources.
According to NIA sources, Vaze had booked the Mumbai hotel room between February 16- 20. He was also seen carrying five bags into the hotel in the CCTV footage of the hotel.
Vaze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25.
Vaze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the Mansukh Hiren's death case. He has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Hiren, the owner of the vehicle was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.
