Manora MLA hostel redevelopment: Maharashtra coastal zone authority gives nod to MMRDA plan |

The legislators can finally expect the reconstruction of Manora MLA/MLC hostel to take off. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on September 12 gave its approval to recommended proposal submitted by the the Mumbai metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Adjacent to the Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point, the hostel's redevelopment project will have to be conducted according to six conditions laid down by the MCZMA.

The reconstruction project comprises two towers Tower A consists of ground floor plus 28 upper floors and Tower B includes ground floor plus 40 upper floors.

A senior officer from the Maharashtra State Legislature told the Free Press Journal, "After the final consent from the concerned planning authority, the high power committee comprising Chief Minister and Deputy CM will give consider RFP received from the bidders and give its nod so that the project can take off.’’

According to MCZMA, proposed development should be in accordance with provision of the CRZ Notification 2019, concerned planning authority should strictly ensure that in the CRZ II portion of the plot permissible floor space index (FSI) as per DCR as on January 18, 2019, is applicable for reconstruction.

Further, the concerned planning authority should ensure that in CRZ I area, plinth of the proposed building should not extend/exceed on the seaward side of existing authorised points and debris generated during the project activity should not be dumped in CRZ area. It should be processed scientifically at a designated area. The plot area is 13,429.17 sq m and the proposed FSI area is 72,166.41 sq m. The redevelopment will be carried out as per 5.4 FSI.

The concerned planning authority will have to ensure that the solid wastes are handled as per Solid Waste Management Rules and no untreated sewage is discharged onto the coast or coastal waters.

MCZMA said the proposal was submitted after September 29, 2021 and hence it attracts provisions of the CRZ Notification, 2019 as per the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

"Reconstruction of authorised buildings shall be permitted without change in present land use subject to the local town and country planning regulations as applicable from time to time and the norms for the FSI or floor area ratio prevailing as on the date of publication of the CRZ Notification, 2019,’’ it added.

Of the total plot area 13429.17 sq m, the plot area admeasuring 603.93 sq m is falling in CRZ II area and rest of the plot area admeasuring 12825.24 sq m is situated outsideCRZ area.

"The site is situated on the seaward side of the existing road. The MMRDA presented that in the CRZ II portion, only an electricity substation is proposed. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation should ensure that in CRZ II area, the point of the proposed building should not exceed the seward side beyond the existing authorised point,’’ said MCZMA.