Manoj-Jarange Patil Should Be Fielded From Jalna: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar To MVA Partners

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has presented a formidable challenge for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) by laying out his demands during their recent meeting.

In a letter submitted during the meeting, Ambedkar advocated for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's candidature from the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Additionally, he proposed Dr Abhijeet Vaidya as the common candidate from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

VBA Stresses On Fielding Jarange-Patil From Jalna

“The MVA’s common candidates should be Manoj Jarange-Patil from the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency and Dr Abhijeet Vaidya from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency,” said the letter from the VBA chief.

The VBA provided a list of 26 constituencies where they claim to be fully prepared to contest independently but are willing to negotiate with the MVA for seat allocation. Among these constituencies are Akola, Amaravati, Aurangabad and three seats in Mumbai.

Prakash Ambedkar's Strategy

Throughout the negotiations, Prakash Ambedkar maintained a strategic stance. Initially, he skipped a meeting, citing lack of proper respect from MVA leaders. Later, while attending, he focused on the alliance's common minimum program rather than immediate seat-sharing discussions.

MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, reportedly stated that seat-sharing discussions were nearing completion. While they acknowledged Ambedkar's expectations, they refrained from labelling them as demands. The MVA leaders expressed confidence in Ambedkar's commitment to contest elections in alliance with the MVA.

Awhad Speaks On Seat Sharing

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad recently clarified that there is no dispute among the MVA partners during the seat sharing talks. He also emphasized Ambedkar's commitment to opposing the BJP, given the party's perceived threat to democratic and constitutional values, a sentiment aligned with the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

As the final round of negotiations approaches, Prakash Ambedkar's demands and the MVA's response signal a critical juncture in Maharashtra's political landscape, with implications for both the upcoming elections and the broader alliance dynamics.