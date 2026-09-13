Manoj Jarange Patil Refuses To Back Down, Accuses Govt Of 'Dictatorship' After Azad Maidan Protest Permission Denial | File Pic

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday said he would not back down from his proposed protest in Mumbai despite the city police denying permission to hold the agitation at Azad Maidan, alleging that the decision was taken out of “hatred” and accusing the Maharashtra government of “dictatorship and hooliganism”.

Jarange also issued a strong warning that he would intensify his fast if the government continued to prevent the agitation. He said he was prepared to stop taking water, medicines and medical treatment from Saturday, asserting that he would not surrender before the government.

“I will not surrender or bow before you. I am ready to stand firm and face death, but I will not kneel before an obstinate government,” Jarange said.

Jarange said he followed the Constitution and would abide by directions issued by the courts, but claimed that he was not bound by rules framed by the government if they were being applied selectively.

“We follow the Constitution. If the government tramples upon the law, the courts provide justice. We will follow the orders of the court, but we do not accept the government’s rules when they are being applied arbitrarily,” Jarange said.

Manoj Jarange Patil Questions The Decision

He questioned the police decision in view of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, pointing out that his supporters had staged their agitation peacefully in Mumbai last year despite the festival. He said the proposed protest would go ahead as planned and that his lawyers would decide the next legal course of action, including whether to approach the police commissioner.

Jarange also accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to destabilise the state and create disputes between communities. He questioned why the authorities had raised concerns over law and order this year when the agitation had remained peaceful during Ganeshotsav last year.

“We will reach Mumbai on September 29 and hold the agitation while following all conditions imposed by the court. We have not disturbed peace and will not do so,” he said.

Strongly reacting to the denial of permission, Jarange alleged that the government was attempting to undermine the judiciary and the rule of law. He said that if a peaceful protest was prevented despite court directions, it would indicate that “dictatorship and hooliganism” prevailed instead of constitutional governance.

He further alleged that the government was acting against several sections of society, including Dalits, Muslims, tribals, Banjara, Dhangar and Maratha communities, as well as farmers. Holding Fadnavis responsible for the situation, Jarange said the government would have to bear responsibility for any instability arising from its decision to deny permission for the protest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/