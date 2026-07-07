Mankhurd Chawl Collapse: Illegal Building Owner & Contractor Arrested After 6 Die In Mumbai Tragedy | File photo

Mumbai: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the Mankhurd chawl collapse on Sunday that claimed six lives.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the owner of an illegal fourstorey building, the contractor involved in its construction, the owner of the adjoining hut, and other private and government officials. They are accused of knowingly facilitating the unauthorised structure.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Chawl No. 5, Janata Nagar, New Mandala, Mankhurd. A case has been registered under Sections 105 [culpable homicide] and 3(5) [criminal act in furtherance of common intention] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complaint was lodged by Mohammad Mukhtar Abdul Ali Shaikh, 53, a resident of New Mandala. In his statement, he alleged that the four-storey building had been constructed illegally without adhering to mandatory safety norms. Despite being aware that the structure had remained in a dangerous condition for some time, those responsible allegedly failed to take corrective measures or implement safety precautions for the adjoining hutment, the official said citing the complaint.

The FIR further stated that adequate safety measures were also not in place for the adjoining hut. The illegal building eventually collapsed onto the hut, resulting in the deaths of six occupants.

Following the registration of the case, the police arrested the building owner, Abdul Wahid, and contractor Ghulam Raza Sayyed. Investigators are also probing the role of other private individuals and government officials who allegedly enabled the unauthorised construction despite being aware of the violations.